Authorities to provide update on series of random attacks in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are expected to provide an update on a series of unprovoked attacks in Waltham last year.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Acting Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell will address the media at 1 p.m. at the Waltham police station to announce and update in charges in connection with a series of attacks that occurred in the city in November 2020.

Police are investigating 10 reports of unprovoked attacks in the Gardencrest apartment complex and in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)