PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Rhode Island say a toddler nearly died from eating edible marijuana.

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families on Friday announced the 2-year-old girl had almost died Thursday and had been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Providence police Detective Major David Lapatin tells The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2rlhCv9 ) that the girl’s grandfather was sick and had a doctor’s note for medical marijuana. He says police are treating it as an accident.

Police Commander Thomas Verdi says there was no assault or sign of abuse, and that the girl was treated at the hospital and released to her parents.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families says it is investigating.

