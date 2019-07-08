BOULDER, Colo. (WHDH) — A sheriff’s office in Colorado is urging residents to lock their car doors after a four-legged burglar broke into a vehicle last Thursday night.

A “delinquent” bear pulled open an unlocked driver’s door, climbed into the vehicle and closed the door behind it, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The wild animal began digging out through all four doors and accidentally shifted the car into neutral.

The vehicle then rolled back out of the driveway and went down about a 100-foot hill.

The car crashed into a tree, popping a door open and allowing the bear to escape in an unknown direction.

