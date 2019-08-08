ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WHDH) — Authorities searching for Luke Sky Walker in Tennessee want the public to know he is not armed with a lightsaber.

Walker is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property in Carter County.

He had previously been arrested last year for violating his probation in connection with a previous theft charge.

This caught the attention of Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars.”

“The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place. #MisbegottenMoniker #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper,” he had tweeted.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

