Authorities: Wanted woman who attempted to strike officer, led police on chase taken into custody in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted man who attempted to strike an officer and led police on a chase was taken into custody Friday night, officials say.

About 4:30 p.m., state troopers were notified that North Andover police were pursuing a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Haverhill, state police say.

North Andover police advised state troopers that the vehicle attempted to strike a Haverhill officer during an earlier pursuit, according to police.

The female suspect later avoided stop sticks prior to the Route 95 interchange and then exited the highway in Salisbury in the area of Route 495 north and Main Street, police say.

State police then terminated its pursuit and notified local police that the suspect was traveling north on Congress Street toward Amesbury.

The suspect vehicle was reportedly later pursued by Amesbury police onto Route 495 southbound.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing provided overflight support of the pursuit, communicating and coordinating directly with Amesbury units.

The suspect then exited 495 southbound in Westford, where it was ultimately stopped, and the operator taken into custody by local police.

