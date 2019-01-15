Authorities warn Mass. residents of unsafe ice conditions

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Massachusetts are warning residents of unsafe ice conditions after a pair of skaters fell through ponds in Arlington and Westborough on Monday, prompting frigid water rescues.

“Though temperatures have been on the colder side recently, Whitman officials warn that at this time it has not been cold enough for long enough to make it safe to walk, skate or fish on the ice in any waterway in Whitman,” Police Chief Timothy Grenno said in a statement.

Whitman was just one of many communities to share the warning with the public after skaters plunged through the ice at Spy Pond and Mill Pond.

Ice should always be measured in multiple places before testing it with your weight, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Ice two inches thick or less should be avoided completely.

Ice with a depth of four inches or more is considered safe for ice fishing or other activities on foot. Five inches of ice is recommended for snowmobiles or ATVs. Eight to 12 inches is necessary for a small car, while 12 to 15 inches of ice is necessary for trucks.

Officials shared the following ice and winter safety tips:

