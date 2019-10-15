BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are warning the public about hoax phone calls that falsely appear to come from the Massachusetts State Police Boston barracks.

State police say they’ve received more than 100 calls from people across the country who reported they were called by someone claiming that a family member was “in danger.” The caller would then allegedly encourage them to call “highway patrol.”

The caller identification on the recipient’s phone was listed as 617-727-6780, which is the number for the state police Boston barracks.

State police say these are believed to be hoax calls from someone spoofing the barracks’ phone number.

The public is urged not to call the barracks to report this as it ties up the emergency line.

