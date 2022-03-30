(WHDH) — Authorities are warning the public of a new drug that is said to be significantly stronger than fentanyl.

A new synthetic opioid found in the Sunshine State called Isotonitazene is believed to be about 20 to 100 times more potent than fentanyl, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Isotonitazene is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market, possibly in powder or pill form, Moody’s office said in a news release.

“For years, we have been warning about the dangers of fentanyl and how just one pill laced with this synthetic opioid can kill. Now, there is a new, deadlier drug being found in Florida,” Moody said. “Isotonitazene, also known as ISO, is so strong that it can kill just by coming in contact with someone’s skin or being accidentally inhaled. ISO has already been linked to overdose deaths in Florida, so please, never take any illicit drug and know that using just one time could cost you your life.”

Isotonitazene, which can be laced with cocaine, methamphetamine and counterfeit pills, has already been linked to dozens of overdose deaths, the DEA noted.

