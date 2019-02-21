Authorities warn parents of ‘troubling new online challenge’ that encourages teens to go missing

Somerset Police Chief and SEMLEC Search and Rescue Control Chief George M. McNeil and the members of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council would like to make parents aware of the “48-Hour Challenge” and ask them to talk to their children about the risks and consequences of taking part in such a trend.

Teens participating in the challenge fake their own disappearance for a number of hours and are awarded “points” for getting mentioned on social media, officials say.

“Missing children and teens and the effort that goes into trying to locate a person that has been reported missing is a very serious situation,” Chief McNeil said. “A trend like this could be cause for SEMLEC Search and Rescue to be mobilized to a community and spend hours looking for a person that his not actually missing or in danger. Parents are asked to be vigilant and speak to their children about how they utilize social media. There have not yet been any incidents of this trend in southeastern Massachusetts, according to police.

