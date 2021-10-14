(WHDH) — A woman was arrested after U.S. Border Patrol agents found more than 50 pounds of fentanyl concealed in the bed of her pickup truck on Monday, authorities said.

Agents working the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, Arizona, searched the 33-year-old suspect’s Ford F-150 after a canine alerted them to the potential presence of drugs in the truck, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Imaging technology then revealed a hidden compartment in the bed filled with packages of blue pills.

“The pills tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl and weighted more than 53 pounds,” CBP officials said in a news release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will now pursue charges against the suspect.

