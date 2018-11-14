SANTA ANA, Calif. (WHDH) — Police in California are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who attacked a McDonald’s manager last month in a dispute over ketchup.

Santa Ana police say the suspect entered the McDonald’s restaurant from the employee backdoor and asked for ketchup.

The store manager told the woman that she could not be in the building, prompting the woman to become combative.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video pushing, punching and choking the manager.

An employee is then seen unsuccessfully trying to break up the scuffle before a man runs into the building and gets the woman out.

Authorities say she was upset she did not get enough ketchup in her drive-thru order.

