Authorities: Woman drove over gravesites, tried to ‘run people over’ during ex-boyfriend’s funeral

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after she reportedly drove her SUV over gravesites and tried to “run people over” who were gathered at a cemetery for her ex-boyfriend’s funeral service.

Blair R. Whitten, of Minnesota, was arrested over the weekend on a charge of reckless endangerment in connection with an incident at the Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported, citing court documents.

People gathered at the cemetery tracked down officers and said that a motorist, who was later identified as Whitten, had been driving over gravesites and “trying to run people over,” the news outlet reported.

Whitten, who was not wanted at the funeral, drove her SUV at a high speed across the cemetery, the father of the deceased reportedly told police. Another witness is said to have reported that Whitten drove directly at him, forcing him to jump out of the way.

Witnesses also said that Whitten was not wanted at the funeral because she had made harassing social media posts about her ex-boyfriend’s death, according to the news outlet.

Whitten was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)