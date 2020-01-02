Authorities: Woman drowned her dog because it was barking too much

(WHDH) — A 43-year-old woman is facing felony charges after she reportedly drowned her dog in a bathtub because it was barking too much.

Margaret Kinsella, of Florida, purposely killed her chocolate lab on Nov. 5 while a repairman was at her home fixing an air conditioning unit, USA Today reported.

“I drowned my dog,” Kinsella told Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies after the incident, according to an arrest report obtained by the news outlet.

Kinsella allegedly took her dog for a walk before bringing it into an upstairs bathroom, where she drowned the helpless animal.

The repairman heard screaming and asked Kinsella if she needed help but she refused, the arrest report indicated. When the screaming intensified, the worker opened the door and saw the dog floating in the bathtub.

Kinsella reportedly told deputies that she was dealing with anxiety and depression following the deaths of her father and husband. She also explained that the dog’s excessive barking is what drove her to drown the animal.

Kinsella was arrested on Dec. 17. She has since been released on $5,000 bond.

She is slated to be arraigned on a charge of animal cruelty on Jan. 10.

