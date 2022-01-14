(WHDH) — A temporary guardian is facing child endangerment charges after two toddlers she was caring for where recently found “heavily soiled” in a locked bedroom, authorities said.

Priscilla Ann Salais, 37, was arrested Sunday in San Antonio on charges including two counts of child endangerment, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office records indicate.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call from a woman asking for help checking on her grandchildren in a locked bedroom at a home on Bailey Avenue forced their way into the room, and found a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy who were tied up and covered in filth, KSAT-TV reported.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told the news outlet that the girl’s hands and feet were bound together, while they boy was being kept in a playpen with a cover on top.

“Both children were heavily soiled and crying,” McManus told KABB-TV. “Both children were taken into custody and turned over to CPS.”

The girl was also said to be suffering from a black eye and bloody lip.

Salais was reportedly given custody of the children after an investigation was launched into physical abuse allegations against their parents.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for next month.

An investigation remains ongoing.

