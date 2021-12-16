(WHDH) — A woman is facing charges after authorities say she poisoned her partner’s lemonade because he “wouldn’t shut up.”

Alvis Parrish, 54, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested last week on charges including poisoning food or water with the intent to kill or injure a person, according the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to Parrish’s home on Dec. 7 found her sitting on the front porch yelling, “Yeah, I did it…Because he wouldn’t shut the [expletive] up,” an arrest report obtained by Action News Jax indicated. Parrish then allegedly said, “I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all so he wouldn’t die.”

Police stated in the arrest report that Parrish had poisoned her partner’s drink with an antipsychotic drug that left him extremely lethargic and tired.

As deputies handcuffed Parrish, she reportedly said, “If you don’t take me, I will kill him.”

Parrish’s partner of nine years was taken to the hospital for treatment after he collapsed to the floor and started talking about how ill he was.

Investigators are said to have later located a bottle of lemonade in the home with a powdery substance at the bottom.

Parrish is slated to be appear in court on Dec. 29.

