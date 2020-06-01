Authorities: Woman pulled from Charles River said she was thrown off bridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was found clinging to a pylon in the Charles River on Monday morning told rescue crews that she had been thrown off a bridge, authorities said.

Fire crews responding to a call for service in the area of the Mass Ave. bridge found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, holding on to a bridge pylon near the Cambridge side of the river, a Cambridge police spokesman said.

The woman told an incident commander that she had been “thrown in the water following an altercation” with an individual or possibly a group of people who were not known to her.

She was later taken to the MIT sailing pavilion by the Cambridge Fire Marine Unit and transported to a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

