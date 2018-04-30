Authorities: Woman ran over former lover twice with SUV in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) – A woman accused of intentionally running over another woman in Randolph late Sunday night has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Jessica Bruno, 32, tried to hide her face Monday in Quincy District Court, where she was arraigned on an assault and battery charge.

Bruno is accused of driving over the legs of a former lover with an SUV in the parking lot of the Avalon Blue Hills Apartments. Prosecutors said Bruno ran over the woman twice following an argument over money.

Bruno claimed her ex-girlfriend jumped in front of her vehicle, according to a police report. A witness who watched the incident unfold offered police a differing account of what happened.

“She stated that the victim was standing in front of Ms. Bruno’s vehicle with her hands on the hood and Ms. Bruno drove over her,” prosecutor Christine Billingsley said. “The witness indicated that Bruno stopped for a moment and then drove over the victim a second time.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to be OK.

Bruno pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying the incident was an accident.

Bruno is due back in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.

