Authorities: Woman ran over former lover twice with SUV in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A woman accused of intentionally running over another woman in Randolph Sunday night has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Jessica Bruno, 32, held her face Monday in Quincy District Court, where she was arraigned on an assault and battery charge.

Bruno is accused of driving over the legs of a former lover with an SUV in the parking lot of the Avalon Blue Hills Apartments. Prosecutors said Bruno ran over the woman twice following an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Bruno is due back in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.

