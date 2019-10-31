Authorities: Woman severed convicted sex offender’s penis to escape violent attack

A woman reportedly severed a convicted sex offender’s penis after he offered to drive her home from a gas station but instead held her at knife-point and took her to his home.

The Greenville News reports 61-year-old Dennis Glenn Slaton, of South Carolina, was released from prison this week on $75,000 bond after an alleged sexual assault over the summer in which the victim was forced to sever his penis to escape the attack.

On Aug. 8, Slaton allegedly forced the victim into his home and threatened to kill her before sexually assaulting her, according to a police report obtained by the news outlet.

Moments after Slaton reportedly stated that he was going to kill the woman when he was done with her, the victim severed his penis and grabbed the knife he used to threaten her, stabbed him in the buttocks, and fled.

Naked and covered in blood, the woman reportedly ran through the neighborhood, banging on doors in an attempt to find help. Police later found her at a nearby Waffle House.

Slaton was arrested and sent to undergo surgery after police found him inside his blood-soaked home.

He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

“It was pretty bad, pretty tragic, what happened to me,” Slaton later told The Greenville News.

Slaton was convicted of aggravated sodomy and attempt to commit rape in 1990, in addition to a voyeurism conviction in 1989, South Carolina sex offender registry records indicate.

