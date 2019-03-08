Woman accused of leading state, local police on wild chase across Merrimack Valley

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of nearly hit an officer in Haverhill led state and local police on a wild chase across the Merrimack Valley on Friday.

Troopers received word about 4:30 p.m. that North Andover police were chasing a vehicle on Route 495 northbound that had been involved in an earlier pursuit during which the driver had tried to hit a Haverhill officer, according to state police.

After troopers caught up with the vehicle, the driver, whose name was not released, avoided stop stick tire deflation devices prior to the Route 95 interchange and exited the highway in Salisbury, where state police terminated the pursuit.

The driver was chased by Amesbury police onto Route 495 southbound, where the state police Air Wing helicopter joined the pursuit and followed as the woman got off 495 in Westford, where she was stopped and taken into custody.

People who lived in the area where the pursuit came to an end couldn’t believe what was happening right in their front yards.

“We heard it. It was crazy. We heard all these cop cars coming down, and then we heard helicopters. It was nuts,” said Donna Sullivan, who witnessed the arrest. “It just kept going really slow. It’s a cul-de-sac. There’s no place for the person to go. I don’t know what they were doing.”

No additional information was immediately available.

