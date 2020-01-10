Authorities: Woman tried to urinate on officer, attempted to run down man with BMW

(WHDH) — A 20-year-old Florida woman is facing a slew of criminal charges in connection with two separate incidents. In one dust-up, she reportedly tried to urinate on an officer who was attempting to arrest her following a domestic violence incident. In the second, she allegedly tried to run down a man with her BMW but claimed to be too high on cocaine to remember the attack.

Officers responding to the home of Serina Maris Probus’ sister-in-law in Holiday after midnight on Jan. 1 learned the suspect was drunk and attempting to drive away with her 6-month-old baby, according to court filings obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

Probus reportedly bit her sister-in-law on the hand when she tried to intervene and then tried to kick out the window of a patrol vehicle, prompting deputies to restrain her. As she was being restrained, she allegedly tried to urinate on the deputies before spitting on one of them, the report indicated.

After being booked on charges including domestic violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, Probus was slapped with an additional charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident on Oct. 10, 2019.

Probus got into a fight with a man at a bar and later tried to run him over with her BMW, a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said. She allegedly accelerated at 15 mph and struck the victim, knocking him onto the hood of her car before braking and sending him flying onto the concrete.

During an interview with deputies, Probus reportedly said that she was high on cocaine and did not remember that evening.

In a message sent to the victim following the incident, Probus allegedly wrote, “Tell Det. Murphy I hit you with the car and ima tell her you deserved it and I would do it all over again if I could.”

Probus is being held at the Pasco County Jail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)