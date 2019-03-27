Authorities working to ID victims after Whitman man accused of extorting nude photos of children

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he created a fake Snapchat account posing as a teenage girl to extort nude photographs from a middle school boy from Massachusetts.

Matthew Murphy, 22, was arrested and charged in federal court in Boston Tuesday on two counts of sexual exploitation of children. He was ordered held pending a detention hearing Wednesday afternoon, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew E. Lelling’s Office.

Federal agents allegedly obtained portions of the Snapchat account Murphy created and uncovered evidence of similar extortion of other minors.

Prosecutors say Murphy admitted to the crime as investigators executed a search warrant at his home.

Law enforcement is actively working to identify additional victims.

Members of the public with questions or information about this matter should call 617-748-3274.

