Authorities wrangle cows in state forest in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers and the MSPCA wrangled three cows into a trailer after they were found on the loose in a state forest in Andover.

The three calves were spotted at the Harold Parker State Forest on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, state police wrote, “If anyone is missing a few calves, have them mooooooove on over to the Methuen MSPCA where they will be taken.”

The calfs 🐮 have been successfully captured and are in MSPCA custody! Thanks to @AndoverMassPD and @NorthReadingPD for the assist…and of course to the MSPCA staff that came out. https://t.co/PsI3kGwQvD — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) March 29, 2019

In other news…..there are currently three loose cows 🐄 at the @MassDCR Harold Parker State Forest. Troopers are awaiting the MSPCA to arrive with a trailer. If anyone is missing a few calfs, have them mooooooove on over to the Methuen MSPCA where they will taken. pic.twitter.com/Ipoj1dThWT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)