Authorities wrangle cows in state forest in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers and the MSPCA wrangled three cows into a trailer after they were found on the loose in a state forest in Andover.
The three calves were spotted at the Harold Parker State Forest on Friday.
In a post on Twitter, state police wrote, “If anyone is missing a few calves, have them mooooooove on over to the Methuen MSPCA where they will be taken.”
