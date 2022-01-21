TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a fatal crash involving a garbage truck in Tyngsboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a call requesting a well-being check shortly after 1 p.m. found a red Toyota Corolla speeding down the road upon arrival at the caller’s residence. The car matched the description provided by the caller, according to Tyngsboro police.

Police unsuccessfully attempted to stop the Toyota, which allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed before making a right turn onto Westford Road, crossing over the center line, and crashing into a garbage truck head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the garbage truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area from the Tyngsboro Sportsmen’s Club to the intersection of Middlesex and Westford roads had temporarily been closed.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The Tyngsborough Police Department is on scene with a fatal motor vehicle accident on Westford Rd. please avoid the area if possible. The road is closed from the Sportsman’s club to the intersection of Middlesex @ Westford Rd. — Tyngsborough Police (@TyngsboroughPD) January 21, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)