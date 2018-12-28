Autopsy: Dead Guatemalan boy had influenza

New Mexico authorities say an autopsy performed on the 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody shows he had the flu.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator says in a statement late Thursday that more tests need to be done before a cause of death can be determined for Felipe Gomez Alonzo.

Authorities say Felipe Gomez Alonzo died at a New Mexico hospital after suffering coughing, vomiting and a fever. Another Guatemalan child, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal, died in U.S. custody on Dec. 8. Both deaths are under investigation.

His father said he took his son to the border after hearing rumors that parents and their children would be allowed to migrate to United States.

That’s according to the boy’s stepsister, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, two days after the boy’s death.

Catarina Gomez Lucas, the boy’s 21-year-old stepsister, would not say who spread the rumors or who transported the father and son to the border. They came from a poor community of people who fled Guatemala during that country’s civil war.

