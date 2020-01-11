Autopsy fails to determine manner of death of Vermont woman

The death certificate issued for a woman whose body was found in a Vermont river last year says the manner of her death “could not be determined.”

The cause of death for Bridget Osgood, 45, remained unchanged: a broken neck, or “cervical fracture due to blunt impact of head,” the Bennington Banner reported.

Osgood’s body was found in the Roaring Branch in Bennington on Oct. 13. At the time police said the body showed signs of significant head trauma, as well as minor body injuries.

Police said they weren’t sure how long Osgood had been in the water or how she ended up there. She apparently had been absent from work for a number of days but hadn’t been reported missing.

The Vermont Health Department released the death certificate to the media on Wednesday.

