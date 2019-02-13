LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Police say a man found dead near the Lebanon Municipal Airport in New Hampshire died of a combination of hypothermia and methamphetamine intoxication.

The body of 37-year-old Corey Wilson, of Belleville, New Jersey, was found by a snowmobiler in the woods on Jan. 13 near the airport runway.

The Valley News reports police said the death was determined to be accidental.

Police said Tuesday an autopsy showed Wilson died of hypothermia, “with a contributory cause of acute methamphetamine intoxication.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)