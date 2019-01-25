Autopsy: Man had been drinking before fatal fall on cruise

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy shows a man who died after falling on a cruise ship in October had been drinking and plummeted 45 feet (13 meters) down a stairwell.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner released its autopsy report for 29-year-old Christopher McGrory on Thursday.

McGrory was airlifted to a West Palm Beach hospital from the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica on Oct. 21.

The Palm Beach Post reports a nurse told investigators McGrory had been “drinking heavily” when he attempted to jump up a stair but lost his balance and fell backward. The autopsy showed his blood alcohol level was 0.256, about three times Florida’s legal limit for declaring a driver impaired.

Brian McGrory of Palm City said his son had been celebrating his bachelor party on the cruise from Palm Beach to the Bahamas.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)