CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say an autopsy performed on a man who died during an encounter with police in Epping was inconclusive about the manner of death.

An autopsy was conducted Monday on 40-year-old Walter Welch of Fremont. The state medical examiner says he died of gunshot wounds to the head, but the matter of death is undetermined.

The attorney general’s office has said that a state trooper responding to a call about an erratic driver Saturday night approached Welch’s pick-up truck, which was stopped on Route 101. During the encounter, the officer fired his gun.

Authorities say Welch had a gun in his hand. The trooper has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

