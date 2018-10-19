Autopsy results on baby found at trash facility inconclusive

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — An investigation into the discovery of a dead baby boy at a Connecticut garbage and recycling processing facility has been complicated by inconclusive autopsy results.

Workers at the Stamford plant found the newborn Tuesday as they were sorting recyclable material.

Police Capt. Richard Conklin tells the Stamford Advocate the state medical examiner was unable to determine how the baby died. He says the medical examiner is conducting more tests to determine if the baby was stillborn or died after birth.

Conklin says workers found the baby when a conveyer belt jammed and they began sorting through the recycling by hand to clear the jam.

The material brought to the facility that day originated in Stamford and Greenwich, Connecticut; Somers and the Oyster Bay area of New York; and Andover, Massachusetts.

