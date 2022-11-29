BOSTON (WHDH) - Autopsy results are pending after the remains of four infants were found earlier this month at a home in South Boston, police said.

Officers first responded to the residence on Nov. 17 around 2:15 p.m., when they received a call to investigate a unit at 838 East Broadway.

A law enforcement source told 7NEWS that someone cleaning a condo in the building found the remains in a freezer. The DA’s office confirmed that the remains of an infant or fetus were found that evening.

The next day, homicide detectives located what appeared to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

A post-mortem examination was performed on two infant males and two infant females.

The discovery is being investigated by Boston Police Homicide Detectives and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)