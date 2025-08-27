BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia’s autopsy revealed he died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head and a neck fracture, according to attorneys for his family.

Attorneys say the autopsy report lists the cause of his death as accidental.

Delgado-Garcia suffered a medical emergency while training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree in September, 2024.

Massachusetts State Police say he became unresponsive during a defensive training exercise at the academy.

The academy’s onsite medical team responded to the scene and Delgado-Garcia was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Delgado-Garcia was a member of the Massachusetts State Police 90th Recruit Training Troop and a former victim and witness advocate in the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

The Massachusetts State Police wrote it is still reviewing the circumstances behind Delgado-Garcia’s death.

“As we approach the first anniversary and continue our review of training practices, the Department shares the Delgado-Garcia Family’s desire for a thorough accounting of the facts and circumstances of his tragic death,” The Department said in a statement.

An independent investigation into his death is ongoing.

