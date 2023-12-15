(CNN) — Friends star Matthew Perry died as a result of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning, an autopsy report shows.

The report, released Friday by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, shows Perry’s blood tested positive for ketamine which is known to treat depression and anxiety.

“At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the report states.

Perry was found floating face down in the pool of his Malibu home in October. Authorities say no foul play was involved.

