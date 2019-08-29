WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An autopsy has found that a Wichita toddler who died at a motel overdosed on the addiction treatment medication methadone.

KAKE-TV reports that the autopsy results for 2-year-old Zayden JayNesahkluah were released Wednesday.

Kayden’s body was found May 31 at a Wichita motel. His mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Compass , was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder. Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Zayden is at least the ninth child age 5 or younger to die in the Wichita area under suspicious circumstances since 2017. Several of the children died after state welfare officials had contact with their families.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)