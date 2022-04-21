NEW YORK (AP) — A 51-year-old woman whose body was found in a duffel bag in Queens had been stabbed numerous times, according to an autopsy.

A medical examiner’s report released Monday showed Orsolya Gaal died of multiple sharp force injuries to her neck. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Gaal’s body was found inside a duffle bag in Kew Gardens, beneath the Jackie Robinson Parkway, at about 8 a.m. Saturday after a passerby noticed blood leaking from the bag.

Police said more of the victim’s blood was found about a half-mile away inside her home on Juno Street.

Police said they believe Gaal was killed in the basement of that building before her body was left in Forest Park.

No arrests had been made Wednesday.

