A wild escape on Mount Washington in New Hampshire was recently caught on camera as a snowboarder was swept up in an avalanche sliding down the mountain’s Tuckerman Ravine area.

Days after the incident, the man who filmed the video has said it serves as a reminder to stay safe.

“Take heed to avalanche forecasts and warnings,” RJ Phipps said.

Phipps said he went to Tuckerman Ravine on Saturday not knowing what he would see. Some skiers, he said, were turning around at the famed skiing and snowboarding destination due to signs that conditions were ripe for an avalanche.

“They felt that it wasn’t very safe,” he said.

“We really didn’t think that there was going to be anybody up there,” Phipps continued.

Phipps video shows a snowboarder navigating their way down part of the ravine, though, before the snow gives way.

A skier can be seen watching from above.

Filming the scene, Phipps said he was focused on tracking the snowboarder to aid in any rescue effort if needed.

No rescue was ultimately needed. Instead, Phipps said he saw the snowboarder get themselves to their feet and eventually ride away from the scene.

Phipps said the Mount Washington Avalanche Center has a “great program,” noting updates on avalanche risks that he said winter sports enthusiasts should take into consideration in the area.

“Check it out, and then go out and make your decisions as to what you’re going to do,” he said.

The avalanche center shared video on Instagram of the aftermath of an avalanche at Tuckerman Ravine on Saturday, saying a skier triggered the avalanche on the lip of the ravine. The center said avalanche then caught another member of the skier’s party.

The center said neither the skier nor the person caught in the avalanche were hurt.

The center continued, though, also advising individuals to stay safe while in the area.

“Please remember to read the avalanche forecast, practice thoughtful travel techniques, and constantly assess slope-specific snowpack and consequences of an avalanche,” the center said. “We are happy that this near-miss had a positive outcome.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)