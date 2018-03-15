CAMBRIDGE, VT (WHDH) — Six United States Army soldiers were injured after getting caught up in an avalanche in Vermont.

The National Guard said the victims were taking part in advanced training when the avalanche came, causing them to slide nearly a quarter of a mile down the mountain.

It took nearly two hours for crews to rescue the soldiers.

None of them suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

