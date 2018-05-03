(WHDH) — Does the return of warmer weather have you craving ice cream? You’re not alone.

The average American eats more than 23 pounds of the frozen treat every year, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

And, according to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the more ice cream a person eats, the more they may need to satisfy their craving.

The ultimate appeal of ice cream comes from the “F-factor” or flavor, Steve Young, a consulting food chemist and microbiologist, told CNN.

Appearance, aroma, acidity, taste, texture and temperature contribute to what makes ice cream so addictive, Young said.

But the biggest factor appears to be its sweetness, Gail Civille, founder and president of Sensory Spectrum, said.

