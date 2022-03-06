WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Gas prices are averaging more than $4 a gallon in the U.S. for the first time in more than a decade — and they’re even higher in Massachusetts.

According to AAA, the national average hit more than $4 for the first time since 2008. It’s gone up 47 cents since Russia invaded Ukraine, the organization said.

The average price per gallon in Massachusetts is $4.08, but stations on the North Shore were seen selling it for $4.70.

