BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the average gas price in Massachusetts trending downward, some stations are charging more than $5 per gallon.

The current average gas price for regular unleaded in the Bay State is $4.26, which is down 10 cents compared to the highest recorded average price on March 11, according to AAA.

However, one gas station in Boston is selling regular unleaded gas for $5.09 for those paying with credit and $4.99 for those paying with cash.

Gas prices initially spiked due to inflation and the war in Ukraine.

AAA says prices are on average down locally because the global price of crude oil has come down since the war began.

Demand also reportedly dipped slightly as a response to possible higher gas prices.

AAA says it expects more oil price changes as the war continues, which could lead to significant reductions in gas prices in the near future.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)