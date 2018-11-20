Here’s something to be thankful for, Thanksgiving dinner will be a little cheaper this year.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 33rd annual survey, the average cost of a feast to feed 10 people will be $48.90 this year, a 22 cent decrease from last year.

This marks the third straight year the cost of Thanksgiving dinner has gone down.

Researchers say the overall prices for turkey, sweet potatoes, green peas, milk and rolls have dropped.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)