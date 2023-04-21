SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Avian flu has been detected in a series of wild birds found dead in Swansea, officials said on Thursday.

Town officials shared the results of testing a matter of weeks after they announced a health investigation into the deaths of a large number of geese and swans along the Cole River in town.

Avian flu, known as bird flu, is very contagious among birds and can be fatal.

While detected in local birds, officials said there had been no reports as of Thursday of bird flu in humans or domestic livestock in Swansea or Bristol County.

Officials said they started monitoring the recent cluster of bird deaths in March. The initial cluster, officials said, impacted nine swans. Twenty four swans and one goose have now died in Swansea since March.

Officials said six swans and the goose were tested, with each of them testing positive for bird flu.

In a statement, Swansea Board of Selectmen Chairman Christopher Carreiro said the town “will continue to work with our state and federal partners to monitor bird activity in the area and, if needed, conduct further testing.”

Officials also warned residents to avoid unnecessary contact with birds and to take steps to protect any domestic flocks they have.

