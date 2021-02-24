Avocados and grilled cheese: Dunkin’s spring menu features array of new items

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Wednesday announced its spring menu, which features an array of new items, including avocado toast and grilled cheese melts.

Beginning today, Dunkin’ customers will be able to purchase Irish cream flavored coffees and chicken croissant sandwiches, in addition to the avocado toast and grilled cheese melts, the Canton-based coffee chain said.

The avocado toast features sourdough bread with a smooth spread made with avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. The toast will be served in a special portable box.

Dunkin’ said the grilled cheese melts “are available in two varieties as a savory choice for those seeking something substantial alongside their drink.” Ham can also be added to the melt.

Available for a limited time only, Dunkin’s chicken croissant sandwich is made with fried chicken, cherrywood smoked bacon and American cheese.

Blueberry matcha lattes and doughnuts have also been added to the menu.

Dunkin also rolled out a trio of new cold foam options.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)