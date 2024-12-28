The Avon Fire Department on Saturday announced the active-duty, off-duty death of a firefighter.

“It is with profound sadness that the Avon Fire Department announces the active-duty, off-duty death of Firefighter and Paramedic Justin Powers. Firefighter Powers died unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2024,” the department said in a statement.

Powers joined the Avon Fire Department in August 2020 as a firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT). Firefighter Powers’ career in EMS started in 2012. He went on to become a paramedic and graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy with Class BW09. Firefighter Powers also worked for Boston MedFlight and served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard since 2014.

“Please keep the Powers family and members of the Avon Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read. “Arrangements will be announced once completed at the request of his family.”