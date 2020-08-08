Avon High School honors student shot and killed before graduation

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Educators and classmates at Avon High School’s graduation ceremony Saturday honored a student killed before he could get his diploma.

The family of Christian Hines received a diploma on his behalf at the ceremony. Hines, 17, would have graduated this year but was shot and killed outside a condo complex in Stoughton last month.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

