Avon kids create police force to patrol neighborhood

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of dedicated kids in Avon have formed their own police force to patrol their neighborhood.

The “School Street Police Department” patrols that road and surrounding streets, using walkie-talkies to communicate when they’re on duty, according to a Facebook post from the Avon Police Department.

The group has designed badges, shirts and helmets as well.

