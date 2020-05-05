‘Avon lost a champion’: Town selectman, brother of Mass. state senator dies of coronavirus

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Avon Town Selectman Robert F. Brady died Monday after contracting coronavirus.

After serving the town on multiple boards and committees for over 17 years, Brady, 65, had decided not to run for reelection due to his continued battle with his health though he continued to serve in his position after the pandemic postponed the annual town election, according to a release.

Brady became a fixture in the community in 2003 after taking a stance against the opening of trash transfer stations in neighboring towns and founded R.A.T.T.S. an organization of citizens against the transfer station.

He was later appointed to the town Zoning Board of Appeals and served for eight years.

He was elected to a seat on the Board of Selectmen in 2011 as a write-in candidate and served on the Norfolk County Advisory Board as a special police officer to the town.

“The Town of Avon lost a champion this week. He was a great supporter of all the hard work put in by the employees of the town,” Town Administrator Enos said. “Bob was a wonderful listener and had a big heart. He was always upbeat and had a great sense of humor. We are honored to have worked with him here in Avon and our town will be forever impacted by his leadership.”

Brady was an Avon resident for over 25 years.

He and his wife of 32-years, Nancy, owned the National Electrical Testing & Service, Inc. in Brockton.

He enjoyed marching in the annual Memorial Day parade and was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by wife Nancy, children Randi, Rob, and Kaeci, and grandson Angelo.

He is further survived by his brother Mass. State Senator Michael Brady.

