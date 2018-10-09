Avon man arraigned in connection with gas station robberies, attempted armed carjacking

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An Avon man accused of robbing a Mansfield gas station at gunpoint Sunday before leading officers on a chase and attempting to carjack someone in Foxboro faced a judge Tuesday.

Alfredo Losa, 27, was arraigned on several charges, including armed robbery while masked and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police arrested Rosa Sunday after they say he robbed a Mansfield gas station and ran away.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Mobil gas station on Chauncy Street about 5:50 a.m. learned that a clerk had just been robbed by a masked man brandishing a handgun who fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, according to Mansfield police.

On their way to the scene, Mansfield police officers spotted the suspect vehicle as it turned onto Copeland Drive and followed it onto the highway, where the suspect allegedly abandoned the car and fled into the woods off Route 495.

Soon after, Foxboro police received a call from a resident who reported an attempted armed carjacking at their home. The person said a suspect had just demanded their vehicle while brandishing a knife.

Police say he had several outstanding warrants.

Stoughton police are charging him with a second gas station robbery they say also happened Sunday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)