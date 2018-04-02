Avon man arraigned in connection with Holbrook break-in

HOLBROOK, Mass. (WHDH) – An Avon man accused of breaking into a Holbrook house with a rock and sparking a massive manhunt was arraigned Monday.

Daniel Madden, 32, was arraigned on charges including breaking and entering a building during the nighttime to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property.

Police said Madden smashed through a glass door at a home on Hamilton Way early Sunday morning. Police said two adults and a child were sleeping inside at the time.

The homeowners told police Madden was wearing only a t-shirt and boxer shorts and was bleeding when they confronted him. He then allegedly took off.

With the support of a State Police Air Wing helicopter using infrared cameras, police said Madden was found hiding on the property of a nearby construction business in Brockton and placed under arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)