MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - An Avon man was arrested Thursday morning following an investigation into an armed road rage incident involving an adult bicyclist in Medway earlier this month.

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the Medway Police Department received a report from an adult bicyclist who stated he was involved in a road rage incident near the Medway Commons entrance on Holliston Street.

The victim reported that he was nearly struck by a gray sedan. The operator of the vehicle then stopped, pointed a handgun at the victim, and fled the area.

On Friday, Travis Ross, 31, was arrested on two counts of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon.

He was arraigned in Wrentham District Court, where bail was set at $500.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)